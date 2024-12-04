Hamas renews call for swift int’l action to end Gaza genocide amid relentless Israeli attacks

Hamas said in a statement that attacks on residential buildings and Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza’s northern city of Beit Lahia, and attempts for forced migration of Palestinians indicate that the Israeli regime is continuing with its genocide in Gaza, Palestine’s Sama News reported on Wednesday evening.

The movement also said the regime continues to make crimes against Gazans despite arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former war minister Yoav Gallant.

Hamas called on Arab and Islamic countries as well as the United Nations and its affiliated agencies to take immediate action to stop the genocidal war on Gaza and lift the siege of the Palestinian territory.

At least 44,532 Palestinians have been killed and 105,538 others wounded in Gaza since the start of the Israeli war on October 7, 2023, according to the latest figures announced by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The relentless Israeli air attacks coupled with its restrictions on entry of aid, including food and other basic supplies, have also created a worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, putting the enclave on the brink of famine.

