Hamas calls for release of Palestinians from Israeli jails

In a statement, Hamas expressed condolences over the martyrdom of Mohammed Walid Hussein al-Arif, who died on Wednesday as a result of severe torture during an investigation in an Israeli jail.

No matter how long it takes, the Zionist occupation regime will pay the price and will be tried for its crime and genocide against the Palestinian people, the statement said.

Hamas, while referring to the efforts by some Zionist ministers, led by Itamar Ben-Gvir, to legalize the execution of Palestinian prisoners, called for immediate action to save the inmates who are being held in Israeli prisons under severe torture and systematic harassment.

Earlier, The Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Society Prisoner's Club based in Ramallah announced the martyrdom of 445-year-old Arif, a resident of the Nur Shams camp in the West Bank city of Tulkarm.

Since the start of the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza on October 7th of last year, nearly 40 Palestinian prisoners have been martyred in Israeli prisons.

The regime has detained over 12,000 Palestinians during the same period in the occupied West Bank under different pretexts and are holding them behind bars without any charges or trial.

