Scientists in open letter amplify calls for Gaza ceasefire

Signatories include Nobel laureates May-Britt Moser and Edvard Moser from Norway and Susumu Tonegawa from Japan, according IRNA’s Thursday morning report citing some media outlets.

Several Spanish researchers, including Pablo Lanillos, a member of the Neuro Artificial Intelligence and Robotics group at the Cajal Institute, signed the letter as well.

"This appeal is powerful because it comes from neuroscientists — people who study how the brain perceives and processes such conflicts," Lanillos was quoted as saying.

The letter condemns the violence committed, including "countless war crimes" by the Israeli regime in the besieged Palestinian territory warning that without international pressure, violence will keep going.

The scientists in the letter emphasize that the region is trapped in a destructive cycle of violence and vengeance that undermines the possibility of peaceful coexistence, adding that "hatred, death and destruction" are taking over.

They call on the international community to pressure the Israeli regime to end the war, which the scientists suggest, could be done by stopping arms sales or re-evaluating cooperation agreements with the regime.

The letter adds that Israel's current policies have inflicted irreparable harm on Palestinians and jeopardized the safety of Zionists.

The letter initiated by researchers at the Sorbonne University in France and Princeton in the US and published by both renowned institutions.

