Extra-regional forces pose most serious threat to peace: Iran

In remarks on Monday, Baghaei criticized the final statement of the 45th summit of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) held in Kuwait, which once again raised the issue of Iran’s sovereignty over the three Persian Gulf islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb.

In their final declaration, the PGCC countries repeated their claims that the three islands belong to the United Arab Emirates. Baghaei described such unfounded claims as unacceptable and contradictory to international law and principles of good neighborliness.

Emphasizing the principled stance of the Islamic Republic on this issue, he said the three islands are an inseparable and eternal part of Iran’s territory, adding that any claims of ownership over them are viewed as violations of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“It is evident that the repetition of baseless and interventionist claims will not alter history or geography,” he said.

Baghaei also dismissed allegations regarding Iran’s military and defense capabilities, including its missile power. He noted that Iran’s missile program is part of its defensive doctrine, designed to protect national security while maintaining peace and stability in the region in accordance with international law.

He insisted that the real threat to regional security arises from the military presence of extra-regional actors, as well as the Israeli regime, which has destabilized Islamic countries through occupation, aggression, and genocide.

