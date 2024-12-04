60,000 Palestinians in northern Gaza facing risk of death: PCD

According to the Shehab news agency, Mahmoud Bassal warned on Tuesday that residents of northern Gaza have not received proper food and clean drinking water for 60 days.

He further noted that the situation in the city of Beit Lahiya and other northern areas is catastrophic, and the Palestinian Civil Defense organization is unable to provide health, medical, and emergency services to the residents of these districts.

Bassal added that the Israeli occupiers are committing genocide against the residents of northern Gaza and that the homes in this region are uninhabitable.

Since the onset of the aggressive attacks on Gaza, the Israeli regime has not refrained from committing any crimes, targeting children, women, medical staff, and journalists disregarding international regulations.

The regime continues its genocidal acts against the residents of the besieged area, defying the international community and the UN Security Council's resolutions for an immediate ceasefire and the International Court of Justice's orders to take measures to prevent genocidal actions and improve the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza.

4208**9417