Four more ministers picked by Pezeshkian elaborate on their plans at parliament

The four attended the session held by the Iranian parliament Committee of Education, Research and Technology on Wednesday afternoon, the third day of a process by the Iranian legislative (called Majles) to assess cabinet ministers proposed by Pezeshkian, spokesman of the committee Ehsan Azimi-Rad told IRNA.

He said that proposed interior minister Eskandar Mo’meni emphasized national reconciliation as well as cooperation among the three branches of the government, namely the Legislative, the Judiciary and the Executive, as a main way to resolve the country’s problems.

Proposed minister of road and urban development Farzaneh Sadeq also elaborated on her plans which included solutions to resolve the housing crisis, the spokesman noted.

According to Ehsan Azimi-Rad, proposed defense minister Amir Aziz Nasirzadeh elaborated on his plans regarding production of defense equipment, defense technology research, and defense diplomacy, among others.

Proposed industry minister Mohammad Atabak explained how he will work to boost the industry sector in a bid to maintain production, among other plans, the spokesman said.

President Pezeshkian presented his proposed cabinet ministers to Majles on Sunday (August 11) for a vote of confidence.

Pezeshkian has said that his proposed cabinet reflects the sense of national unity that he campaigned for during the presidential elections in June and July.

