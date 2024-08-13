Aug 13, 2024, 6:03 PM
Pezeshkian says his proposed cabinet reflects national unity

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has defended a list of cabinet ministers he has submitted to the parliament for a vote of confidence, saying the proposed cabinet reflects the sense of national unity that he campaigned for during the presidential elections in June and July.

In a post published on his X page on Tuesday, Peseshkian described the public sensitivity to his choices for the list of 19 cabinet ministers as highly valuable and added that criticizing the conduct of politicians was much better than indifference. 

“This means we have moved a step forward ... wait and then evaluate the cabinet based on its performance” he said in the post.

The Iranian parliament will start reviewing candidates proposed by Pezeshkian to assume ministerial posts on August 17.

