Pezeshkian says his proposed cabinet reflects national unity

In a post published on his X page on Tuesday, Peseshkian described the public sensitivity to his choices for the list of 19 cabinet ministers as highly valuable and added that criticizing the conduct of politicians was much better than indifference.

“This means we have moved a step forward ... wait and then evaluate the cabinet based on its performance” he said in the post.

The Iranian parliament will start reviewing candidates proposed by Pezeshkian to assume ministerial posts on August 17.

4261