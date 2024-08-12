Aug 12, 2024, 12:49 PM
Zarif offers full support for Iranian president after resigning from gov't

Tehran, IRNA – Head of the Center for Strategic Studies Mohammad Javad Zarif has emphasized that his last night's post in cyberspace does not mean he is disappointed with the newly appointed Iranian president and that he asked for support for Masoud Pezeshkian.

According to IRNA’s Monday report, Zarif wrote in a message late on Sunday that he posted on his account on social media, his farewell message to the cabinet of the 14th administration in Iran does not mean he regrets working with the president during the recent presidential election campaign.

Zarif further underlined that he still believes in everything he said about Pezeshkian during the election campaign and he will strongly serve the president, while he will continue his job as a university professor, urging all patriotic and pro-development Iranians to enhance their support for the president and not leave him and his administration alone.

