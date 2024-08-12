Pezeshkian’s pick for foreign minister submits plans to Iran parliament

The spokesman of Iran's Commission of National Security and Foreign Policy Ebrahim Rezaei said on Monday that the proposed ministers for the new cabinet have started submitting their plans to the parliament, aka, Majlis.

The meeting of the commission kicked off today with Abbas Araghchi, the nominee for foreign minister, in attendance.

Araghchi presently serves as the Secretary of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations.

The diplomat who played a key role in the 2015 nuclear accord negotiations has previously served as the Iranian ambassador to Finland and Japan.

The Majlis will begin debates on President Pezeshkian's proposed ministers as of next Saturday (August 17). Based on the schedule, the debates on the proposed cabinet will last four days during two regular shifts each day.

President Pezeshkian was elected as the new Iranian president in a runoff election on July 5.

