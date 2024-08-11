Pezeshkian presents list of proposed cabinet to Parliament

The Iranian Parliament received the names of new cabinet members proposed by President Pezeshkianon on Sunday.

The list of the proposed ministers is as follows:

** Alireza Kazemi for Ministry of Education

** Sattar Hashemi for Ministry of Communication & Information Technology

** Seyyed Esmaeil Khatib for the Ministry of Intelligence

** Abdolnaser Hemmati for Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance

** Seyyed Abbas Araghchi for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

** Mohammad-Reza Zafarghandi for Ministry of Health and Medical Education

** Ahmad Meydari for the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare

** Gholamreza Nouri Ghezelcheh for Ministry of Agriculture Jihad

** Amin-Hossein Rahimi for Ministry of Justice

** Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh for the Ministry of Defence

** Farzaneh Sadegh for Ministry of Roads and Urban Development

** Mohammad Atabak for Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade

** Hossein Simaei Sarraf for Ministry of Science, Research and Technology

** Seyyed Abbas Salehi for Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance

** Eskandar Momeni for Ministry of Interior

** Reza Salehi-Amiri for Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts

** Mohsen Paknejad for Ministry of Oil

** Abbas Aliabadi for the Ministry of Energy

** Ahmad Donyamali for Ministry of Sport and Youth

The Majlis will begin debates on President Pezeshkian's proposed ministers as of next Saturday (August 17). Based on the schedule, the debates on the proposed cabinet will last four days during two regular shifts each day.

President Pezeshkian was elected as the new Iranian president in a runoff election on July 5.

