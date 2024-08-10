Aug 10, 2024, 1:24 PM
Iran parliament to start debates on proposed cabinet on Aug 17

Iran parliament to start debates on proposed cabinet on Aug 17

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian Parliament, aka Majlis, will begin debates on President Masoud Pezeshkian's proposed ministers as of next Saturday (August 17).

The list of the ministers proposed by President Pezeshkian to Majlis will be released on Sunday (August 11), Ali Reza Salimi, a member of the Parliament presiding board announced on Saturday.

Based on the schedule, the debates on the proposed cabinet will last four days during two regular shifts each day, Salimi noted.

He went on to say that the fifth day would be the day of giving the vote of confidence or no confidence to the proposed ministers.

President Pezeshkian was elected as the new Iranian president in a runoff election on July 5.

