Oman, Kuwait, Iraq condemn Israeli airstrikes on Yemen

Oman’s foreign ministry issued a statement on Sunday, a day after the Israeli airstrikes on Yemen, which the ministry said represent a new escalation of regional tensions and hamper efforts to restore calm.

Oman also called on the international community to assume its responsibility to protect regional and international peace, and ensure delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Sunday, Kuwait’s foreign ministry also said that it was "anxiously” following up with the aftermath of the Israeli attack on Yemen, which the ministry described as unprecedented.

Kuwait called on the international community and the UN Security Council to fulfill their duties to end conflicts, while warning of the risk of the deterioration of regional security and the failure of peace efforts.

Iraqi Foreign Ministry also issued a statement early on Monday to condemn the Israeli regime’s attack on Hodeidah.

The attack was a tension-creating and dangerous act that threatens regional stability, the statement read, the Iraqi News Agency reported.

Iraq expresses full solidarity with the Yemeni people and sees the Zionist regime as responsible for any military tension in the region, according to the statement.

Also, the ruling Taliban government in Afghanistan has expressed condemnation of the Israeli air strike.

In a post on X, Taliban’s ruling government spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi called the international bodies and the influential countries in the region to prevent the Zionist regime from committing crimes in Gaza and West Asia.

Israel struck an oil storage facility and power plant in Hodeidah port city, leaving six people dead and 83 others wounded, according to officials.

Yemen said that it will target key Israeli positions in retaliation for the attack.

The Israeli airstrikes came a day after Yemen launched a drone strike on Tel Aviv in response to the regime’s continuous crimes against Palestinians in Gaza. At least one person was killed and ten others were injured in the Tel Aviv attack.

