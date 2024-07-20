Yemen vows to hit key Israeli targets after Hodeidah strikes

“The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that they will respond to this blatant aggression and they will not hesitate to strike the vital targets of the Israeli enemy,” Saree said in a statement on Saturday after Israel struck Hodeidah, in western Yemen.

He said that the regime’s strikes hit a power station and fuel tanks, all of which were civilian targets.

The Yemeni armed forces are preparing for a long war with the Israeli regime, the spokesman added.

Israel said that its Saturday strikes were in response to a Yemeni drone attack on Tel Aviv that killed a person and injured ten others a day earlier.

Yemen’s Al Masirah network, citing the health ministry, said that several people were killed “and others injured” in the Israeli strikes in Hodeidah, without specifying.

According to Al Masirah, the regime conducted its strikes using F-35 aircraft.

Yemen has said that its drone attack in Tel Aviv was aimed at supporting the Palestinian people in war-ravaged Gaza, and stressed that it will continue to back Gazans until the Israeli regime ends its brutal war in the Palestinian territory.

