Drone strike on Tel Aviv shows significant progress of Resistance Axis: NYT

In a report about the attack, the New York Times quoted military experts as saying the drone that attacked Tel Aviv appears to be a different variant of Samad-3.

It was painted darker to evade Israeli air defenses and equipped with a larger fuel tank and engine to give it the range to reach Tel Aviv, the report added,

On Friday, a few hours after the drone attack, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari confirmed that the attack on Tel Aviv was carried out by a “Samad 3” drone from Yemen.

Hagari said that the army’s assessments show that the drone was fired from Yemen and reached Tel Aviv from the sea.

The Yemeni armed forces, claiming responsibility for this attack, announced that Tel Aviv is now unsafe for the Zionists.

9376**4354