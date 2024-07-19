Hamas: Yemen's drone operation highlights unity of Islamic Ummah

We appreciate the unique drone operation of the Yemeni armed forces that targeted Tel Aviv as a symbol of Zionist power and awe and made it unsafe, the Hamas movement in a statement announced on Friday.

The actions of our brothers in the Ansarullah movement and all resistance fronts in attacking the interests and the Zionist regime are the natural right of the Islamic Ummah to confront the enemy, it added.

We respect the positions of Abdul-Malik al-Houthi and the people of Yemen, who support and help the Palestinian people with all available resources and forces, it noted.

The Hamas movement called on all parties and groups, armies and Islamic movements to join the battle of dignity and honor to help the innocent people in the Gaza Strip and defend the holy places.

9376**2050