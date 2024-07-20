Iran strongly condemns Israeli strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah

Kanaani said on Saturday that the Israeli attacks, which hit Yemen’s western port city of Hodeidah, show the “aggressive nature of the child-killing regime of Israel.”

He said that the continued killing of the defenseless people of Gaza is the root cause of the ongoing tensions in region, stressing that regional peace will not be restored until the Israeli regime conducts acts of aggression against the Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip.

The Iranian official warned of further escalation and the spillover of war in the region due to “Zionists’ dangerous adventurism”, saying that the regime and its supporters, including the US, will be directly responsible for “unpredictable and dangerous consequences” of the continued crimes in Gaza and attacks on Yemen.

Israel launched airstrikes on the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah on Saturday. Yemeni media said that the strikes left a number of people killed and injured, without specifying.

The strikes came a day after Yemen conducted a drone attack on Tel Aviv that killed a person and left ten others wounded.

Yemen said that the Tel Aviv attack was part of its operations, ongoing since mid-November, in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

Yemen has said that it will continue to support Gazans until the Israeli regime stops its war on the besieged Palestinian territory and lifts its blockade.

