Popular Resistance Committees: Zionists not safe in Palestine

Yemen's drone operation against Tel Aviv destroyed bullying of the Zionists and shook the foundations of their regime, Popular Resistance Committees said in a statement.

This operation showed the Zionist occupiers that they are not safe in the Palestinian territories and the war fanatics like Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and War Minister Yoav Gallant and their American supporters promise a mirage to the Zionist immigrants living in the Palestinian land, it added.

The Popular Resistance Committees asked all resistance groups to follow the example of the heroic armed forces of Yemen and target the interests of the US and Israel throughout the region.

A drone entered Tel Aviv airspace and targeted a building near the American embassy on Friday morning.

The Yemeni armed forces, accepting responsibility for this attack, announced that Tel Aviv is now unsafe for the Zionists.

9376**2050