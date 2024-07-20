Yemeni people, officials condemn deadly Israeli bombing of Hudaydah

According to IRNA's report citing Yemen’s Al-Masira news network, the people chanted slogans against the Zionist regime and its backers during a protest rally on Saturday evening.

News sources reported that the protesters in Sana'a once again expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and emphasized the Yemeni nation’s standing with their cause.

According the Yemeni media, Israeli planes targeted an oil tank in Hudaydah that sparked a massive fire in the vicinity.

The Yemeni Ministry of Health on Sunday morning confirmed the killing of three people and injury of 87 others as a result of the Zionist regime's airstrike .

Yemen's Ministry of Health also announced that 87 people have been injured in the attack on Hodeida port.

Earlier, Yemeni officials pledged strong response to the Zionist attack and warned that burning a civilian port will not allow the regime to remerge from its defeats at the hands of resistance forces.

Yemen's Deputy Information Minister Fahmi al-Yousefi vowed to respond to the American-Zionist invasion of Hudaydah, adding that such aggressions will not prevent Sana'a from supporting Gaza.

"After the bombing of Yemen, our response to the Americans and Israelis will be very harsh, " al-Yousefi said in a message that was quoted by Al Jazeera.

In this regard, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, spokesman for Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement said that Zionist pressure tactic to stop supporting Gaza is a dream that it will never achieve. “Israel's brutal aggression only increases our determination, steadfastness, and the continuation of our support for Gaza."

Nasreddin Amer, deputy head of Ansarullah Media Organization also told Al Jazeera that Israel's attack on Hudaydah only increases Yemen’s determination to support Gaza.

Separately, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council while denouncing the Zionist airstrike on the post city of Hudaydah said that Israeli bombing will unite the Yemeni nation and bring more effective attacks against Zionists.

"This Israeli crime will not stop us from continuing to support Gaza”, he said, adding that Israel's aggression would not have been possible without the support and participation of the United States and Britain.

A senior member of the Ansarullah political bureau, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti also emphasized that the Zionist regime will pay heavy price for targeting civilian facilities.

Yemen’s different political parties and factions in a statement also called the Zionist attack an act of desperation.

According to al-Masirah report on Sunday morning, the People's Congress Party and parties of the National Democratic Coalition of Yemen, in a joint statement, strongly condemned the brutal attack of the Zionist enemy on Hudaydah port and its civilian infrastructure.

The Yemeni People's Congress said that the Zionist regime's aggression was out of desperation and was aimed at dissuading the steadfast Yemeni nation from its principled positions on the Palestinian issue.

4399