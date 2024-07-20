Regional resistance groups censure Zionist attacks on Yemen

We strongly censure the brutal attacks of the Zionist regime on the sovereignty of the Republic of Yemen and the targeting of the country’s oil and civilian facilities, Hamas’ statement said as quoted by the Palestinian Samaa news agency on Saturday night

In this statement, the resistance group, while emphasizing its full solidarity with the people of Yemen and the Ansarullah Movement, honored their martyrs and their courageous stance.

The Palestine Islamic Jihad movement also strongly condemned the attack of the Zionist regime on Yemen, especially the targeting of its civilian facilities.

This new Zionist crime proved that this criminal regime is a danger not only to the Palestinian nation, but the region as whole.

The Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement, in a statement, warned that the Zionist regime's foolish action is the beginning of a new phase of the regional conflict.

The statement cited by Lebanon’s Al Manar TV, Hezbollah said the Israeli attack is part of American and British aggression against Yemen as well as the continuation of multiple-year siege of the Arab country.

This attack is a confirmation of the high importance of the support front of the axis of resistance throughout the region, Hezbollah said.

“The Israeli attack will definitely make the Yemeni government and nation more determined to help the people of Gaza, and the Yemeni leaders have the necessary insight, courage and strength to create deterrence against this enemy and its regional and international allies to take appropriate and necessary measures”, the statement added.

At the end, Hezbollah reiterated its support for the Yemeni nation and the historical stance of Lebanon toward the Palestinian people and their cause.

Condemnations keep pouring in after the Zionist regime’s warplanes targeted an oil tank in Hudaydah on Saturday, which led to a massive fire in the surrounding areas.

According to Yemen’s Al Masirah network, citing the health ministry, three people were confirmed dead while 87 others injured as a result of Israeli bombing of the western Yemeni city.

The American government has distanced itself from the attack.

But in an interview with a Zionist website, an American official, on the condition of anonymity confirmed the involvement of F-35 warplanes in the Israeli attack and claimed that it was in response to Yemen's deadly drone attack on Tel Aviv on Friday.

4399