UN chief offers great concern over Israel’s attacks on Yemen

In a statement, Guterres said that these attacks, for which Israel has claimed responsibility, were carried out in response to the Yemeni Armed Forces’ previous attacks on them.

The UN chief emphasized that he is deeply concerned about the risk of escalation of tensions in the region.

The Israeli regime launched an air attack on the port city of Hodeidah in western Yemen on Sunday evening.

In this attack, the occupying regime targeted an oil tank, which led to a massive fire in the surrounding areas.

Yemeni media reported that the attack was carried out using F-35 fighters.

The Ministry of Health of Yemen announced that this attack left several martyrs and wounded.

