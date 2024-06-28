Palestinian resistance launches fresh attack on Zionist regime: Report

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad's al-Quds Brigades announced on Friday that they have targeted a Zionist vehicle on the east of al-Shujaiya.

The operation has left some Zionist forces dead and some others wounded, added the source.

Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported on Thursday that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's al-Quds Brigades conducted several operations that targeted incoming Israeli armored vehicles.

The group detonated more than six improvised explosive devices (IEDs) into armored Israeli vehicles in the neighborhood in just a few hours of confrontation.

