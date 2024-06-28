Jun 28, 2024, 4:27 PM
Palestinian resistance launches fresh attack on Zionist regime: Report

Tehran, IRNA — Palestinian resistance fighters have launched a new attack against Zionist positions in the occupied territories, media outlets have reported.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad's al-Quds Brigades announced on Friday that they have targeted a Zionist vehicle on the east of al-Shujaiya. 

The operation has left some Zionist forces dead and some others wounded, added the source.

Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported on Thursday that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's al-Quds Brigades conducted several operations that targeted incoming Israeli armored vehicles. 

The group detonated more than six improvised explosive devices (IEDs) into armored Israeli vehicles in the neighborhood in just a few hours of confrontation.

