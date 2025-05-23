Yemen hits Ben Gurion Airport with hypersonic ballistic missile

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier-General Yahya Saree announced that they have carried out a special military operation against Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied Jaffa area using a hypersonic ballistic missile.

“The missile successfully hit its target, causing millions of Zionists to flee to shelters and halting airport operations,” he said.

General Saree stressed that the Yemeni operations will continue and will escalate until the war on Gaza is stopped and the siege is ended.

He also warned that silence in the face of daily crimes in Gaza will lead the Islamic Ummah to greater humiliation and vulnerability to its enemies.

