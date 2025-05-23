May 23, 2025, 10:38 PM
Iran and Italy stress need to take action to stop killing and provide aid to Palestinians

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi (right) and his Italian counterpart held a telephone call on Friday.

The Foreign Ministers of Iran and Italy discussed developments in the West Asian region, especially the ongoing genocide in the occupied Palestine.

Tehran, IRNA – The foreign ministers of Iran and Italy in a telephone conversation have discussed the latest developments in the West Asian region, especially the continuation of the genocide in occupied Palestine, and emphasized the need for urgent action to stop the killings and provide assistance to the displaced people.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who has traveled to Rome to participate in the fifth round of indirect Iran-US talks, responded to a phone call from Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who is abroad, and informed him of the outcome of Friday’s talks.

