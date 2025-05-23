Foreign Minister Araqchi departs for Rome to attend indirect talks with U.S.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has left Tehran for Rome, the capital of Italy, to participate in the fifth round of indirect talks with the U.S. President’s special envoy, which are being held with the mediation of Oman.

Araqchi, leading a high-ranking delegation consisting of legal, political, and banking and financial experts to Rome, will take part in the fifth round of talks with the U.S. President's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, and a number of other diplomats and experts are among the members of the delegation accompanying the Foreign Minister.

