Palestinian resistance groups hit Israeli positions

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades said that its fighters hit occupying Zionist forces with rockets inside the Rafah crossing in the east of the city.

Also, Al-Quds Brigades has announced that its forces targeted the Zionist forces and their equipment near al-Kashif Mountain in eastern Jabalia.

Al-Quds Brigades added that its fighters used a TBG rocket to target a gathering of Zionist forces in the east of Jabalia camp.

Fighters from al-Qassam Brigades and other Palestinian resistance groups have been fighting Israeli soldiers in different parts of Gaza to defend the civilian population against the regime’s intense attacks that have left more than 35,303 people dead since early October.

