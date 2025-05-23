Araqchi arrives in Rome to attend indirect talks with U.S.

Rome, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi arrived in Rome, the capital of Italy, to participate in the fifth round of indirect talks with the US President’s special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, which are being held with the mediation of Oman.

Foreign Minister Araqchi has so far held four rounds of talks (three in Muscat and one in Rome) with Witkoff indirectly and through the mediation of Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaid.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, and a number of other diplomats and experts are among the members of the delegation accompanying the Foreign Minister.

Before departing for Italy on Friday, Araqchi wrote on his X account that he was set to travel to Rome for 5th round of indirect talks with the United States.

He said that figuring out the path to a deal is not rocket science: “Zero nuclear weapons = we do have a deal. Zero enrichment = we do not have a deal. Time to decide...”

