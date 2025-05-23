Iran will address U.S. contradictory stances and sanctions at the start of the talks: Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson says that the Iranian negotiating team will explicitly raise concerns about the United States’ contradictory positions and the continuation of the sanctions in the beginning of the negotiations.

Speaking to the Iranian television on Friday, Esmaeil Baqaei said that each round of talks comes with its own unique circumstances and sensitivities.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi arrived in Rome, the Italian capital, to take part in the fifth round of indirect talks with the U.S. President’s special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. The discussions are being mediated by Oman.

So far, Araqchi has conducted four rounds of negotiations – three in Muscat and one in Rome – with Witkoff indirectly, facilitated by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi.

Baqaei, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi, and several other diplomats and experts are part of the delegation accompanying Araqchi

Before departing for Italy on Friday, Araqchi wrote on his X, “Figuring out the path to a deal is not rocket science: Zero nuclear weapons = we DO have a deal. Zero enrichment = we do NOT have a deal.”

