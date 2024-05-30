More Zionist troopers killed, wounded in Gaza: Resistance groups

According to IRNA citing the Palestinian Samaa news agency on Wednesday night, the Al-Qassam Brigades issued a statement, in which, it announced targeting Zionist troops who were trapped in a building in the Al-Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City with rockets.

This statement added that a number of Israeli soldiers were killed and a number of others wounded in the operation.

Also, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades announced in a statement that its fighters targeted a gathering of Zionist soldiers and their armored vehicles with mortar shells near the entrance of Salah al-Din in the city of Rafah.

Nearly eight months have passed since the Zionist regime invaded the Gaza Strip but has failed to achieve any goals rather than it had been engaged in massacres, destruction, war crimes, violations of international laws, bombing aid agencies, and famine in this region.

Israel has lost hundreds of its troopers since it launched a ground invasion of Gaza but the regime avoids giving the exact figure in fear of the Israeli public outrage.

