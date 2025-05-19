Pezeshkian visits family of late President Ebrahim Raisi

Tehran, IRNA – On the eve of the first anniversary of the helicopter crash that resulted in the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions, President Masoud Pezeshkian visited their families at their homes and held talks with them.

The late president’s family expressed gratitude to Pezeshkian for honoring the memory of Ebrahim Raisi.

President Raisi, along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and six other individuals, tragically lost their lives when their helicopter crashed in the mountains on May 19, 2024.

He was laid to rest at the Shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in the Iranian northeastern city of Mashhad.

