Palestinian groups inflict heavy blows on Israeli forces in Gaza

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, said in a statement on Tuesday that its fighters killed an Israeli soldier.

Al-Quds Brigades also said that its fighters are engaged in heavy fighting with the occupying forces in Rafah, using machine guns, anti-tank and anti-personnel rockets.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, reported extensive operations against Israeli troops in Rafah, where a weeks-long Israeli offensive has driven out most of the displaced Palestinians who had taken shelter in the southern city.

Meanwhile, Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, the military wing of the Fatah movement, published footage of their fighting with Israeli forces and the launch of a missile and several rockets towards their positions.

Earlier, the Mujahideen Brigades had reported that they had targeted a gathering of Israeli military forces east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza with rockets.

More than 37,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Israeli ground and air attacks on Gaza since October 7.

