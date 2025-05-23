Araqchi: Negotiations remain open; new ideas go to capitals

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqachi says that the fifth round of talks between Iran and the U.S. was among “the most professional sessions” of the negotiations.

Araqchi said in Rome on Friday, “Now a better and clearer understanding of our positions has been established with the American side, and both sides are taking the raised proposals and ideas to their capitals for further review.”

He also said that the foreign minister of Oman had tried to introduce solutions to overcome the existing obstacles and achieve progress, adding that various ideas were discussed, and he proposed suggestions which both sides agreed to convey to their capitals for further expert review, without creating any immediate commitments for either party.

Araqchi said that while preserving the principles and positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, these new solutions and proposals could potentially be effective.

The two sides are expected to present their views on these proposals and solutions, after which the next round of negotiations will be arranged.

He also expressed hope that in the next round, if these solutions are welcomed in the capitals, the talks will delve into more details.

He reiterated, “In the end, it can be said that the matter of the indirect negotiations remains open, and the talks will continue.”

Araqchi arrived in Rome, the Italian capital, on Friday to take part in the fifth round of indirect talks with the U.S. president’s special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. The discussions are being mediated by Oman.

So far, Araqchi has conducted four rounds of negotiations – three in Muscat and two in Rome – with Witkoff indirectly, facilitated by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi.

Baqaei, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi, and several other diplomats and experts are part of the delegation accompanying Araqchi.

Before departing for Rome, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi wrote on his X, “Figuring out the path to a deal is not rocket science: Zero nuclear weapons = we DO have a deal. Zero enrichment = we do NOT have a deal.”

