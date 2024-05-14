May 14, 2024, 8:09 PM
News ID: 85477237
T T
5 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Dossier

Israeli forces suffer day of heavy attacks by resistance in Gaza

May 14, 2024, 8:09 PM
News ID: 85477237
Israeli forces suffer day of heavy attacks by resistance in Gaza

Tehran, IRNA - The Israeli occupying forces have suffered a day of heavy attacks from Hamas and other Palestinian resistance groups in the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian media reports.

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, carried out two operations in the east of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza on Tuesday.

During the operations, one Merkava tank belonging to the Israeli army was targeted and destroyed.

The Al-Qassam fighters also hit seven Israeli soldiers at point-blank range.

They also used a Yassin-105 rocket to target and destroy an Israeli bulldozer in eastern Rafah, the primary focus of the Israeli regime's attacks in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the Omar al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, said it had destroyed an armored personnel carrier on the frontline in the Brazil neighborhood of Rafah. The group's fighters also clashed with an occupying infantry force in eastern Rafah.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, also confirmed that they targeted the occupying forces and their machinery in the Brazil neighborhood with a large number of heavy mortars.

4353**2050

5 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .