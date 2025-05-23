Exclusive | Fifth round of Iran-U.S. nuclear negotiations concludes

Tehran, IRNA – The fifth round of negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States has come to an end in Rome, Italy.

As with the previous four rounds, this session was held between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi and Steve Witkoff, the U.S. president’s special envoy for the Middle East.

Earlier today, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmaeil Baqaei, stated that the talks between Iran and the U.S. were taking place in a professional environment.

Baqaei further noted that this round of negotiations was conducted in a professional, calm, and reasonable atmosphere, adding that more detailed information would be provided after the talks have concluded.

Araqchi arrived in Rome on Friday to participate in the fifth round of indirect talks. As with the previous four rounds, this session was mediated by Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi.

Baqaei, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi, and several other diplomats and experts are part of the delegation accompanying Araqchi

Before departing for Italy on Friday, Araqchi wrote on his X, “Figuring out the path to a deal is not rocket science: Zero nuclear weapons = we DO have a deal. Zero enrichment = we do NOT have a deal.”

9417