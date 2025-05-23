Exclusive | Foreign Ministry spokesperson: Negotiations are being held in a professional atmosphere

Rome, IRNA – The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that the talks between Iran and the U.S. are taking place in a professional environment.

Speaking to IRNA in Rome on Friday, Esmaeil Baqaei said that in separate discussions with senior Iranian and American negotiators, the Omani foreign minister is conveying messages and stances between the two sides.

Baqaei also said that all claims regarding the topics discussed in the negotiations, as published in foreign media, are just speculations and cannot be confirmed.

American and Iranian negotiators are in Rome for the fifth round of indirect negotiations mediated by Oman.

Earlier today, Baqaei had said that each round of talks comes with its own unique circumstances and sensitivities.

Before departing for Italy on Friday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi wrote on his X, “Figuring out the path to a deal is not rocket science: Zero nuclear weapons = we DO have a deal. Zero enrichment = we do NOT have a deal.”

Araqchi arrived in Rome, the Italian capital, on Friday to take part in the fifth round of indirect talks with the U.S. President’s special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. The discussions are being mediated by Oman.

So far, Araqchi has conducted four rounds of negotiations – three in Muscat and one in Rome – with Witkoff indirectly, facilitated by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi.

Baqaei, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi, and several other diplomats and experts are part of the delegation accompanying Araqchi

