More Gazans die as Zionist regime keeps pounding Rafah

IRNA cited a report from Beirut-based Al Mayadeen TV on Friday that the Zionist warplanes targeted residential buildings in the east of Rafah and areas around the Nuseirat camp in Central Gaza in the early morning.

Eight members of the Qadih family were also martyred after a house belonging to them was hit in an area, east of the southern city of Khan Yunis.

A number of people were killed and injured in the attacks on the Al-Zarqa area in northern Gaza and on a family house in Gaza City.

The occupying forces also attacked a residential complex in the Zeitoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

The overall death toll since the launch of Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in early October last year is now approaching 35,000.

Resistance retaliation

Meanwhile, news sources reported that Palestinian fighters are putting up stiff resistance to the invading forces in several areas, with fierce clashes ongoing in the vicinity of the Rafah crossing that was captured by Zionist forces earlier this week.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, announced that it has carried out a widespread retaliatory attacks, resulting in death and injury of several regime forces.

A building near Al-Dawa Mosque, east of Rafah, where the Zionist soldiers were sheltering was targeted that left several soldiers dead and wounded, Al-Qassam said.

The military wing of Hamas also confirmed that a group of Zionist soldiers was trapped in an explosive ambush and finally killed and injured in the east of Rafah.

The resistance group also reported rocket attacks on Israeli positions at Karam Abu Salem area as well as the destruction of two Israeli tanks and some armored vehicles with rockets and RPGs.

On Monday, despite international opposition, the Zionist regime's war cabinet approved an invasion of the city of Rafah. The move sparked international condemnations, including from the regime’s western backers.

