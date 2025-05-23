Iran's negotiating team determined to defend national interests and rights: Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Tehran, IRNA – The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that the Iranian negotiating team, currently in Rome for the fifth round of talks with the United States, is committed to defending the rights and interests of the Iranian nation.

Esmaeil Baqaei wrote on hid X account on Friday that the nuclear program of Iran is the result of years of resistance by a nation that has endured great hardships to achieve it. He said that the nation takes pride in the achievement and expects its representatives to remain steadfast in defending its rights and interests.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi arrived in Rome, the Italian capital, to take part in the fifth round of indirect talks with the U.S. President’s special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. The discussions are being mediated by Oman.

So far, Araqchi has conducted four rounds of negotiations – three in Muscat and one in Rome – with Witkoff indirectly, facilitated by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi.

Baqaei, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi, and several other diplomats and experts are part of the delegation accompanying Araqchi

Before departing for Italy on Friday, Araqchi wrote on his X, “Figuring out the path to a deal is not rocket science: Zero nuclear weapons = we DO have a deal. Zero enrichment = we do NOT have a deal.”

