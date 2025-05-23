Foreign Ministry spokesperson criticizes U.S. sanctions ahead of new round of indirect talks

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has stressed that the new U.S. sanctions announced ahead of the fifth round of indirect talks between the two sides cast doubt on Washington’s seriousness to follow the path of diplomacy.

“Marco Rubio’s State Department hit a new low in American long history of unlawful coercive & hostile measures against the Iranian nation by further expanding their unlawful sanctions to construction sector and home building. That’s as outrageous as it is unlawful and inhuman,” Baqaei wrote on his X account.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the United States multi-layered sanctions & coercive measures against Iran have all been calibrated to deprive each and every Iranian citizen of their basic human rights, and as such these sanctions are no less than crimes against humanity.

“The U.S.’s consecutive rounds of sanctions only reinforce our people’s deeply held belief that the American decision makers are set to make every malign effort to hinder Iran’s development & progress,” he said.

Baqaei pointed out that these sanctions, announced on the eve of the fifth round of Iran-U.S. indirect talks, further put to question the American willingness & seriousness for diplomacy.

“Our nation is resolved to remain steadfast & strong in the face of such absurd animosity,” he said.

