Cargo ship carrying Indian sugar to Afghanistan arrives in Chabahar

This cargo that carries 1,890 tons of Indian private sector’s sugar in 70 containers docked at Shahid Beheshti port in Chabahar, said Behrouz Aqaei in an interview with IRNA.

Last week on Wednesday, the seventh cargo ship carrying Indian donated wheat for Afghanistan with 352 containers whose consignment weighed about 8,800 tons, docked at Shahid Beheshti port in southeastern Iran.

Aghaei added that some 1,700 containers weighing 43,000 tons of India’s donated wheat for Afghanistan have so far arrived in Chabahar Port.

Chabahar, as Iran's only ocean port, plays an important role in developing trade, exports, and imports and in fishing as well.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's special attention and the efforts made by President Hassan Rouhani's government have accelerated development of Makran Coasts, especially Chabahar Port, in a way that five big ships carrying basic goods, including wheat, barley, soybean, and corn berthed in one week.

In 2016, Iran, India, and Afghanistan decided to jointly establish a trade route for land-locked Central Asian countries.

India sent its first consignment of wheat to Afghanistan through Iran’s Chabahar Port back in 2017.

