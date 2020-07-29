IRNA Chief visits Chabahar, commending landmark development projects

He made the remarks in a meeting with Director General of Chabahar Free Trade Zone Organization (FTZ) Abdul Rahim Kordi.

Norouzpour described Chabahar as a strategic and geopolitical area not only for Iran but for the entire region, saying that it was supposed to play major part in transit route, North-South and East-West corridors but due to some problems like underdevelopment and sanctions, it was not materialized.

He also referred to Sistan and Baluchestan as number one priority for President Hassan Rouhani and his emphasis on development of Makran Coasts.

During the meeting, the two officials signed MoU for promoting cooperation.

The MoU was signed in the framework of cooperation and interests in media coverage of the development of infrastructure of the province.

Chabahar, the sole Iranian oceanic port, is an important area on the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman shores and in North-South Corridor.

It is located in the East-West transit path and is of importance with regard to transit and trans-shipment.

Chabahar has turned out to be a vital area for sending Indian products to Afghanistan and Central Asia.

The Indian government has allocated about $14m budget for development of Chabahar Port in 2020-2021 which had a two-fold rise compared to the last year.

Growth in the allocated budget indicates India's commitment to developing the port and New Delhi determination for changing Chabahar Port into a connecting point.

Due to its strategic position and its access to international high seas, Chabahar is of importance with regard to Iran's trade interactions with other regional countries.

Chabahar, as Iran’s only ocean port, plays an important role in boosting trade, exports, and imports and fishing as well.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's special attention and the efforts made by President Hassan Rouhani's government have accelerated development of Makran Coasts, especially Chabahar with high capacity of unloading five big ships carrying basic goods, including wheat, barley, soybean, and corn a week.

The geographical location and the current atmosphere in Iran for development of Chabahar Port have made the Iranian port play a major role in terms of national and international trans shipment.

