Pakistan Senate Chairman condoles over demise of Chabahar’s renowned Baloch leader

Islamabad, Aug 10, IRNA -- Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate on Monday expressed deep condolences on the sad demise of renowned Baloch Sardar Hamidullah Sardazai from Iranian city of Chabahar.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in a statement termed it a great loss for Baloch tribes living across Pakistan-Iran Border.

He said that deceased Sardar Hamidullah was a humane and friendly individual and the whole Baloch tribe is mourning the great loss. 

Chairman of Senate prayed to Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved ones. He expressed solidarity with the family of late Sardar Hamidullah Sardarzai.

Sardarzai was a prominent personality of Chabahar, who played a vital role in the unity of Baloch tribes of Sistan and Baluchestan and Balochistan province of Pakistan.

Chabahar is located in Sistan and Baluchestan province, 645 km south of Zahedan, the capital of the province.

