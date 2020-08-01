Iran resolved to boost ties with Afghanistan

He made the remarks in a telephone talk with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani late on Saturday when congratulated him on Eid al-Adha.

President Rouhani called for broadening of relations with Afghanistan by using the two countries' economic, trade and transit capacities.

Describing peace in Afghanistan as peace and stability of the whole region, Rouhani said that Iran has always been standing by the people and government of Afghanistan for peace and stability, and the role of Afghan government in international efforts to achieve peace is important to Iran.

Hoping that the comprehensive document on Iran-Afghanistan cooperation would be completed faster, Iranian president said, "If the situation caused by coronavirus permits, we, in an important meeting in the coming months, can also register the operation of the Khaf-Herat railway, in addition to signing a comprehensive document of cooperation between the two countries, as the two historic events in the long list of the two sides' friendly interactions."

Expressing pleasure over establishment of temporary ceasefire in Afghanistan and hoping for lasting of the ceasefire and de-escalation of tensions, Rouhani hoped that the inter-Afghan dialogue involving all political groups in Afghanistan and the Taliban will hopefully bear fruit in accordance with the Constitution.

Ghani, for his part, appreciated Iran's supports to the Afghan nation and government, saying that Iran has provided Afghan migrants with proper health and medical services in the field of countering coronavirus.

Noting that the private sectors of the two countries have well recognized the way of interaction with each other, Afghan president said, "Chabahar port is booming at a good pace and I hope the economic relations between the two countries would further improve by using this capacity."

