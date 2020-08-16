Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 16

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: Emirates’ deal with Israel 'huge mistake'

The United Arab Emirates has made a "huge mistake" in reaching a deal toward normalizing ties with Israel, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday in a speech furiously condemning a “betrayal” by the Persian Gulf state.

- Condemnations pour in from Muslim world over UAE-Israel deal

Global reactions to the recent UAE-Israel deal continue with condemnations pouring in from Islamic countries.

- Iran: US humiliated after UNSC rejects bid to extend arms embargo

President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that the United States had suffered a humiliating defeat in its bid to get a UN arms embargo on Iran extended indefinitely.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- World nations side with Iran against U.S.

The UN Security Council on Friday resoundingly defeated a U.S. resolution to indefinitely extend the UN arms embargo on Iran, with the Trump administration getting support from only the Dominican Republic but vowing further action to prevent Tehran’s sale and export of conventional weapons.

- Iraqi Parl’t coalition asks for sanctions against UAE

Al-Fatah Coalition, one of the main Shia parties in the Iraqi parliament, has strongly condemned the recent normalization deal between Abu Dhabi and the Zionist regime, and called for embargos against UAE officials.

- Bayern thrash Barcelona 8-2 in UEFA Champions League quarters

German champions Bayern Munich have utterly humiliated Barcelona with an extraordinary 8-2 demolition job that sent them through into the semi-finals of the Champions League.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iranian composer Loris Tjeknavorian wins Books for Peace Awards 2020

The 82-year-old Iranian composer Loris Tjeknavorian has been selected as the winner of the Books for Peace Awards 2020.

- Esteghlal held by Peykan in IPL

Esteghlal football team were held to a 1-1 draw by Paykan on Saturday in the penultimate match of the Iran Professional League (IPL).

- IRGC slams Israel-UAE agreement as ‘historic idiocy’

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has condemned the normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel, saying the move was “historic idiocy” and a “poisonous dagger” thrust into the body of the Islamic community.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Central Bank of Iran demands: Balancing act of banks

Governor of Central Bank of Iran says the bank has been struggling to reform the banking system long saddled with mismanagement and financial indiscipline.

- Air traffic normalizing

Latest data released by Iran Airports Company show international air traffic in Iran is beginning to experience growth after the spread of coronavirus brought significant slump in both passenger and cargo sectors.

- Regular liner services with Russia to start in September

Two container ships are scheduled to start sailing from Russia’s Astrakhan to Iran’s port of Anzali in September as per a decision by the International North-South Corridor Taskforce, which includes Lotus Special Economic Zone of Astrakhan, Russia, and Iran’s Anzali and Chabahar FTZs, says Seyyed Jalil Jalalifar, a member of Iran-Russia Chamber of Commerce.

