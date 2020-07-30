Chabahar Port witnessing significant growth in transit of goods: Official

Hossein Shahdadi, the deputy director of Sistan and Baluchestan Department of Ports and Maritime Organization, told IRNA correspondent that the main goal of Chabahar Port development plan is to give a boost to the volume of transit and exports from the country.

Transit of commodities from Chabahar Port began at the concluding days of the past Iranian year (ended March 20, 20202), the official said, noting that since then many ships are transiting goods from different countries, such as Afghanistan, to other destinations via the new Iranian port.

He said that Chabahar Port is the safest and the most economically efficient route for export and impors of commodities from India, Afghanistan and commonwealth countries.

Some 60,000 tons of wheat have been transited from India to Afghanistan through Chabahar Port since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year which shows a significant growth in comparison to figures from the same period last year, Shahdadi said.

He also said that Chabahar Port is fully prepared to help prr

Chabahar is a port city located some 645 km south of Zahedan, the capital city of a province which lies by Oman Sea.

