History will not forgive Zionist regime’s accomplices: Pakistani governor

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar reacting on a diplomatic deal between the UAE and Zionist regime through a tweet on Sunday said ‘history and humanity will never forgive those who support Israel’.

"The Zionists despite the use of new weapons and other sources of power have failed against the will of the Palestinians," said senior leader of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The governor added: By killing the Palestinian people, the Zionists have recited the Fatiha of International Law, and the expansion of the occupation of the Palestinian territories actually means the murder of humanity.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said Pakistanis are with their Palestinian brothers and sisters.

The UAE decision, known as Pakistan's ally in the Persian Gulf, has met with strong reaction from the people, government, political and religious parties in Pakistan.

Pakistani Muslims have been holding anti-Zionist demonstrations in various cities in recent days to condemn the UAE decision to normalize relations with the occupying regime.

The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a clear stance, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the full realization of the Palestinian people's rights, including the right to self-determination, in response to the normalization of relations between the UAE and the Zionist regime.

The Government of Pakistan stressed that the country supports a just, comprehensive and lasting peace for Palestine, including a two-state solution in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the International Law.

Last week, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had stated: Pakistan's position is clear and we will never recognize the Zionist regime.

