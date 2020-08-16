UAE not in a position to take decision on Palestine: Pakistan’s top religious leader

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said in a press conference that the US was pressuring small and weak states to recognize the illegitimate Zionist regime and strike deals with it.

He added that deal amounts to negate the 70 years long struggle of oppressed nation of Palestine.

“The UAE is a small and weak country and its ownership lies with the US,” he said, adding that the Persian Gulf country was a puppet being ruled by a so-called family.

The JUI-F leader said that the UAE represented neither the Arab world nor the Muslim Ummah.

He urged Muslim countries to come up with a clear stand on the Palestinian issue.

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Ministry in a statement voiced strong condemnation to the UAE decision to set up diplomatic relations with the Zionist regime of Israel and termed it as a strategic act of idiocy by Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv which will undoubtedly result in the further invigoration of the axis of resistance in the region.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish