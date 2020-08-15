Pakistan seeks realization of Palestinians’ legitimate rights

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said in a statement that Pakistan wants solution of the Palestine cause in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions as well as the International Law.

Pakistan supports establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its Capital.

“We have noted the Joint Statement announcing agreement of the UAE and Israel to have full normalization of relations. This is a development with far-reaching implications,” maintained the foreign ministry statement.

“Pakistan has an abiding commitment to the full realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to self-determination. Peace and stability in the Middle East region is also Pakistan’s key priority,” it said.

The statement further said that for a just, comprehensive and lasting peace, Pakistan has consistently supported a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions as well as international law.

“Pakistan’s approach will be guided by our evaluation of how Palestinians’ rights and aspirations are upheld and how regional peace, security and stability are preserved,” added the statement.

Earlier Pakistan had also expressed deep concern over the relocation of the US embassy in Jerusalem, saying Washington's action was a clear violation of international law, especially UN Security Council Resolutions.

Pakistan, which has no diplomatic relations with the Zionist regime, repeatedly condemned the inhumane crime during the brutal attacks by Zionist forces on Gaza.

