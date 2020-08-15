History will remember betrayal to Palestinians: Iranian ambassador

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini in a tweet on Saturday said: The disappointing and condemnable decision of normalizing relations with the Extravagant Occupier Israel will cost Islamic world dearly.

“Regional equation is not a bargaining chip,” said the envoy.

He added Palestinians ached from hypocritical behaviors more than anything else. “The Broker of such derogatory deal added fuel to the fire of cruelty to futile the resistance and erase the cause of Palestine,” Hosseini tweeted.

“History will record such betrayal,” he said.

Earlier Iran's Foreign Ministry in a statement had voiced strong condemnation to the UAE decision to set up diplomatic relations with the Zionist regime of Israel and termed it as a strategic act of idiocy by Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv which will undoubtedly result in the further invigoration of the axis of resistance in the region.

