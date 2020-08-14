Zarif condemns Abu Dhabi's deal with Zionist regime

Haniyeh, for his part, appreciated Supreme Leader and Iranian government and nation for their support to the ideals of Palestine, saying that Palestine has always continued the path of resistance and struggle against the occupation and it will not be influenced by such treacherous acts.

However, he added, "We feel pain from this dagger that entered the body of the Palestinian people from behind."

He also emphasized the need to take a joint stance by the Palestinian officials and groups leaders.

Also on Friday, Zarif said that the international community must recognize Lebanon's independence and refrain from interfering in its internal affairs.

"I have assured the Lebanese officials that Iran is ready to help Lebanon and not impose anything on it, and that we support the Lebanese people and what they choose," he added in a special interview with al-Mayadeen.

Reiterating that Iran is standing by the Lebanese people in "this great tragedy", Zarif added that deployment of [foreign] frigates off the Lebanese coast is unusual and is a threat to the Lebanese people and resistance.

Recently, several French warships with 700 troops docked in the port of Beirut, and Macron government claims that the presence of these ships and submarines is aimed at providing relief aid to Lebanon.

Zarif arrived in Beirut for talks with the Lebanese officials following a massive explosion in the capital.

Earlier, he held talks with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Hassan Diab, Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon Nabih Berri and Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish