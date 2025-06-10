Senegalese, Sierra Leonean envoys meet Araqchi

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has met with ambassadors of Senegal and Sierra Leone in Tehran, Saliou Niang Dieng and Salamu Koroma.

Araqchi appreciated the successful holding of Africa Day 2025 ceremony in Tehran as a symbol of friendship between Iran and Africa, as well as for organizing three rounds of the Iran-Africa Economic Cooperation Summit.

He also emphasized the importance of continuing such events to enhance awareness of existing potential and further develop relations, particularly between business communities, investors, and producers from both the public and private sectors.

Meanwhile, the ambassadors of Senegal and Sierra Leone appreciated Araqchi for his presence and valuable speech delivered at the Africa Day 2025.

The two African ambassadors presented a report on the existing capacities in various African countries and expressed their readiness to assist in expanding relations between Iran and Africa, particularly in economic and trade fields.

