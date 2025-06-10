Enemies’ efforts to prevent Iran’s progress are doomed to fail: President

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has hailed Iran’s valuable achievements across different sectors, saying that enemies’ plots to prevent such process are nothing more than a fantasy.

“Wherever there is will, the path to development is paved,” Pezeshkian said while paying a visit to the 26th International Exhibition of Medical, Dentistry, Pharmaceutical, and Laboratory Equipment, dubbed ‘Iran Health’ on Tuesday.

He said that the country, today, has excelled in different fields, ranging from nuclear to other scientific and industrial technologies, emphasizing that even sanctions have not deter the Iranian nation from realizing their developmental goals.

Referring to foreign efforts to prevent Iran’s progress, the President stated that anti-Tehran measures of the United States and some European countries would not lead them anywhere.

“The Iranian nation, especially those relying on domestic capabilities, will definitely be steadfast in their path of progress,” he said, adding that scientific and industrial equipment showcased in the health exhibition are proof of those achievements.

Pezeshkian commended the country’s youth as a source of pride, saying they are no less than others in terms of mentality, capability, and technology. “Iranians have been able to overcome crises with dignity and pride,” he said.

Emphasizing his determination to support innovators, he said that the administration will try to provide the necessary platform for the interested lot so that they can become the axis of development for Iran and the region.

In the end, Pezeshkian promised to take every possible step to support Iranian entrepreneurs and provide the basis for their effective presence in domestic and foreign markets.

4399**9417